Ewbank's Auction House has announced a day of auctions on Thursday, May 1, featuring two sales catering to a wide range of collecting tastes.
The day will commence at 9.30am with the Interiors and Modern Design Auction, followed by the 20th Century Modern British and Contemporary Art auction, starting at 2 pm.
The first auction will present a curated selection of stylish and functional furniture pieces, featuring modern designers, decorative arts, and lighting solutions for contemporary homes.
A significant highlight is a prestige-sized limited edition ‘Carp’ design vase by British ceramist Sally Tuffin for Moorcroft. This impressive piece depicts carp gracefully swimming amongst aquatic leaves and plants against a serene celadon body. It carries an estimated value of £1,000 to £1,500.
Adding further elegance to the sale is a Tiffany Studios New York desk set, dating to circa 1915. Decorated in the iconic 'Grapevine' pattern, featuring bronzed metal overlaid with vibrant opaque glass, this comprehensive set comprises a three-tier letter rack, an inkwell, four pierced blotter pad corners, a blotter, a circular desk weight, a seal, a pen tray, a paper clip, and a photo/mirror frame. This exquisite example of Tiffany Studios craftsmanship is estimated at £800 to £1,200.
Another item is the St Agnes bronze figure by British sculptor Richard Louis Garbe, dated from around 1925. It is expected to sell for £300 to £500.
The afternoon auction will offer a diverse array of paintings, sculptures, prints, and drawings from significant artists of the past century through to the modern era.
A key highlight is a screen print by British artist Tracey Emin titled 'Hades Hades Hades'. Signed and numbered, this work is a characteristic example of Emin's autobiographical and emotionally raw artistic style. The print is expected to sell for between £400 and £600.
Another highlight is a striking ceramic sculpture by British sculptor Sean Henry. Depicting a mermaid reaching through a foaming wave to rescue a shipwrecked fisherman, this intricately detailed piece features exquisitely coloured glazes. Born in Woking in 1965, Sean Henry's distinctive figurative work can be found in prominent locations throughout his hometown and across the UK. This early and evocative sculpture carries a pre-sale guide price of £1,000 to £2,000.
Also in the art sale is a beautiful watercolour by Sir William Russell Flint titled ‘Winter Sports in the Engadine’. This work captures the beauty of a winter landscape in the Swiss region. Sir William was a renowned Scottish artist, celebrated for his elegant and fluid watercolour technique, particularly his depictions of figures and landscapes. This fine example of his work has been valued at £600 to £1,000.
Viewing for both auctions will begin on Monday, April 28, and continue daily from 9am to 5pm until the day of the sales. Bidding will be available in person at Ewbank's auction rooms in Send, Surrey, and online through www.ewbankauctions.co.uk
Ewbank’s are accepting consignments for future auctions, with more information on 01483 223101 or [email protected].