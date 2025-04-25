As the nation pauses to remember the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day next week, towns and villages across Surrey and Hampshire are inviting residents to take part in a host of commemorative events.
From brass bands and historic parades to dance halls and vintage convoys, local communities are commemorating VE Day with a mix of heartfelt tributes and nostalgic festivities.
Here’s a round-up of how some towns and villages in our area are marking this poignant occasion:
Farnham - May 8
Farnham will join communities across the country in commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a special evening event on Thursday, May 8.
The tribute will take place in Gostrey Meadow between 8pm and 9.45pm, featuring live music, a ceremonial beacon lighting, and reflections on the significance of the day that marked the end of the Second World War in Europe.
Highlights of the evening will include a performance by the Alder Valley Brass Band and a musical tribute from vocalist Victoria Cluskey, who will perform popular wartime songs. Winston Churchill’s famous Victory broadcast will also be played, providing a powerful moment of historical reflection.
Surrey Deputy Lieutenant Bill Biddell will read a formal VE Day tribute before the evening concludes with the lighting of the beacon by the High Sheriff of Surrey, Peter Cluff, part of a nationwide act of remembrance.
Organisers say all are welcome and are encouraging residents to come together for what promises to be a poignant and celebratory occasion in honour of a defining moment in British history.
Tilford, Village at War - May 11-12
In May 1944, Allied troops began assembling in the towns and villages of southern England, setting the stage for the largest amphibious landing in history.
Villagers in Tilford braced themselves for the rumbling of heavy trucks as American forces made their way into the village. In 2025, the Rural Life Museum will host the 25th anniversary of Village at War, alongside the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
This immersive event will bring history to life with military encampments, RAF plotting rooms, bomb disposal demonstrations, wartime rationing, and air raid chaos.
Visitors can also enjoy 1940s music at the Frensham dance hall, and those wishing to truly experience the atmosphere are encouraged to dress in period clothing. Be warned – expect loud bangs and gunfire throughout the day. A fantastic celebration not to be missed!
Bordon - May 8
The VE Day commemorations in Bordon will begin at 9am with a flag-raising ceremony outside Forest Community Centre, followed by the lighting of the beacon at Whitehill Village Hall at 9.30pm, as part of a national rendition of I Vow to Thee My Country. A moment of national pride and remembrance.
Selborne - May 5
Selborne Parish Council will host a Great Parish Picnic from midday to 4pm in The Wakes Gardens. Visitors can compete in a wartime dress competition and take part in a ration challenge, creating dishes like carrot biscuits and spam hash.
There will also be traditional games, a beet tent, and 1940s music. Those with family photos from WWII are encouraged to share them for a celebratory photo board. It’s a day of nostalgia, community spirit, and fun.
Pear Tree Court Care Home, Horndean - May 8
For a heartwarming community gathering, Pear Tree Court Care Home is hosting a VE Day street party at 1pm.
With entertainment, food, and plenty of camaraderie, it’s a perfect way to celebrate this historic occasion.
Petersfield - May 8
Petersfield will mark VE Day with a moving service at 9.45am in The Square, followed by a parade in the town centre.
Veterans, dignitaries, and locals will come together to honour the sacrifices made during World War II.
Alresford - May 8,
The Watercress Line will host VE Day celebrations with music from a ukulele band at Alresford station, plus a display of 1940s vehicles, including wartime jeeps.
Visitors can enjoy a train ride with a range of ticket options including afternoon tea or fish and chips. The day promises to be an engaging mix of history and nostalgia.
Alton - May 10
The VE Day 80th Anniversary Convoy, the last commemorative convoy of its kind, will pass through Alton and Hampshire with vintage military vehicles travelling from Southwick to Milestones Museum in Basingstoke.
A unique opportunity to view these vehicles at strategic points along the A31, culminating at Milestones Museum.
Alton Cemetery Tour - May 9
In honour of War Graves Week, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission will lead a free tour of Alton Cemetery at 2pm.
The cemetery holds the graves of soldiers from both world wars, including that of Victoria Cross recipient Commander Augustus Arger.
Donations to the Commonwealth War Graves Foundation are welcome.
Beech - May 9
Beech Village Hall will screen The Brutalist, a poignant film about the life of a Hungarian-Jewish architect, starring Adrien Brody.
The screening will be followed by a community gathering, offering a reflective look at the aftermath of VE Day. Tickets are available for £6.50.
Binsted - May 4
Binsted has a unique and permanent link to the Second World War because Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery is buried in the village churchyard.
On May 4, 1945, at Lüneburg Heath south of Hamburg, ‘Monty’ accepted the unconditional surrender of the German forces in Holland, north-west Germany including all islands in Denmark, and all naval ships in those areas.
Thus the 80th anniversary of this event is on May 4, one day prior to the start of the national celebrations.
Planning has started for two events on the day: a Benefice Commemorative Service, with wreath laying, at Holy Cross Church, Binsted, at 11am, and a 1940s-style street party in the Wickham Institute, with 1940s costumes welcomed, at noon.
Aldershot - May 8
Aldershot will join the nationwide beacon lighting celebrations at 9.30pm in Manor Park, following a day of reflection and music.
The event will include a performance from Cove Brass, a talk from local historian Paul Vickers, and a beacon lighting ceremony to symbolise the "light of peace."
Visitors are encouraged to bring torches as the evening winds down.
These local celebrations provide a meaningful and engaging way to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, offering everything from heartfelt services and historical tours to family-friendly activities and community gatherings.
Guildford - May 8
Guildford Borough Council has shared the full programme for two civic events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day 80) on Thursday 8 May.
At 9am a short public flag raising ceremony will be held at the Guildhall on Guildford High Street.
The Town Crier will mark the official start of the day's commemorations with the VE Day proclamation in the High Street. The Revd Canon Simon Butler will welcome assembled guests and members of the public for a short public flag raising ceremony. From the balcony of the Guildhall a trumpet fanfare will accompany the raising of the VE Day 80 flag.
People are also invited to Stoke Park from 8pm onwards for the evening celebration. There will be food vans on site, but people are also welcome to take their own refreshments.
The evening’s entertainment will kick off at 8.45pm with a performance by professional singer, Emily Martine. In celebration of VE Day, Emily will bring the spirit of the 1940s to life, singing a mix of classic wartime hits, swing tunes, and British anthems that will take you back to the days of victory and resilience.
This will be followed by a formal welcome from Deputy Mayor elect, Cllr Jane Tyson, with a response from Colonel (Retd.) Patrick Crowley, Deputy Colonel, Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment.
The VE Day Tribute will be read by local actor, Michael Cochrane, as the lamplight of peace is lit by a local veteran. This lamp represents the ‘light of peace’ that emerged from the dreadful darkness of war.
One of over one thousand beacons across the country, will be lit at 9.30pm. Those gathered will be invited to sing the great British hymn “I Vow to Thee my Country”. This will be led by the Vivace Chorus as the community stands side by side in gratitude and honours the many sacrifices that secured our freedom. The event will close at 10pm.