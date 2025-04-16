A talented team of horticulture and landscaping students from Merrist Wood College and University Centre are set to captivate visitors with a stunning showcase garden at the BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair, taking place at Beaulieu in the New Forest from 2–4 May.
This marks the third consecutive year that Merrist Wood students have competed at the event, having won a platinum prize and accolade of Best in Show at last year's event, underlining the college’s longstanding reputation for excellence in land-based education and garden design.
Led by students Archie Brooks, Oli Adcock, Harry Bulmer and Olly Childs, the team are again delighted to be mentored by award-winning garden designer Cherry Carmen, having spent the past few months meticulously designing and planning their garden for the College Gardens competition. They are among four colleges to take on the 2025 challenge.
Merrist Wood’s show garden, Nature’s Gallery, presents a thoughtful interpretation of this year’s theme, Nature’s Art within the Garden.
Blending creativity, sustainability and horticultural skill, the garden invites visitors into a tamed woodland setting inspired by the mathematical Fibonacci sequence; the garden represents the beauty of natural forms and sustainable design.
The design makes extensive use of reclaimed and repurposed materials sourced from the college’s 400-acre estate, celebrating creative reuse and environmental responsibility.
Jo Manser, director at Merrist Wood College and University Centre, said: “We are always incredibly proud of our talented students, who never fail to produce outstanding work. Their passion, creativity and dedication shine through in every project they undertake, and this garden is no exception.
“We look forward to sharing their vision and hope it will inspire others to appreciate the beauty and potential of the natural world. We wish the team the best of luck with the Merrist Wood College show garden.”
To visit the show garden, tickets are on sale at www.bbcgardenersworldfair.com.