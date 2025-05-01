Surrey has been named the UK’s most Donald Trump-obsessed county, according to newly released research marking the controversial US President’s first 100 days back in the White House.
The findings, published by digital marketing company Click Intelligence, reveal that Surrey topped the list of counties most fixated on Trump, followed by Greater London, East Sussex, Cornwall and Devon.
The data, based on publicly available Google Trends analytics, maps the UK’s fascination with the 47th President of the United States.
Other counties ranking in the top 10 include County Antrim, Oxfordshire, Hampshire and Somerset.
At a regional level, the South East of England leads the way, with 57 towns among the top 200 for Trump-related searches. Scotland follows closely with 51, and the South West comes third with 30.
Public opinion on Trump in the UK remains sharply divided. According to Statista, the former President’s favourability rose from 15 percent in 2020 to 34 percent in early 2025. However, a March poll by IPSOS indicates a recent dip, with only 21 percent of Britons now viewing him positively, compared to 64 percent who hold an unfavourable opinion.
Trump’s upcoming state visit to the UK, pencilled in for July, is also proving contentious—46 percent support the visit, while 44 percent are opposed. His controversial tariff policy, introduced on 2 April, has contributed to global economic uncertainty, sending stock markets tumbling and prompting a surge in UK online searches for terms such as “Trump Tariff List”, “Trump Tariffs Chart” and “Liberation Day”—each rising by over 5,000 percent in the past month.
Despite mixed views, Trump now polls on par with several British political leaders. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Reform UK’s Nigel Farage are each viewed favourably by 29 percent of the public.
Starmer’s approval has dropped by nearly a third since last June’s general election. Meanwhile, Conservative leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch polls at just 18 percent, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves trailing slightly at 17 percent.
Click Intelligence suggests that British councillors could benefit from adopting elements of Trump’s campaign strategy, which propelled him to victory in the U.S. last November. Key issues for American voters—such as the economy, immigration and violent crime—mirror those at the top of British voters’ concerns, according to recent YouGov polling.
Simon Brisk, Co-founder and Commercial Director at Click Intelligence, believes the data offers valuable insights into the political mood on both sides of the Atlantic.
“Search trends give a great window into public interest. In Trump’s case, it’s clear he is still dominating the news agenda while remaining somewhat in favour with the British public, more so than some of our own political leaders.
“The U.S. has always had a strong influence on the UK. With Donald Trump back in the Oval Office, we wanted to see just how much influence he has on Britain.”