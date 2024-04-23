The second half was more open, and it was City who had the first sight of goal. From a free-kick Tolu Ajayi-Obe and Rayyan Adam both headed the ball on for James Glover whose shot on the turn went wide. The home side responded immediately, and Chisholm saved well at his near post. Chisholm again saved well before Mitchell again got goalside, but he delayed his shot long enough for Atkinson to make a blocking save. The resulting in-swinging corner from Leo Anthony looked as if it would drop under the bar but Atkinson saved acrobatically. Tadley opened the scoring on 69 minutes. Chisholm saved well from close range, but Kieran Rodgers was on hand to fire home the loose ball. The goal took the sting out of the game, and on 86 minutes Ross Cook converted a low cross with aplomb to confirm the points for Tadley.