Woking sealed their National League status with a comprehensive 3-0 win at home to AFC Fylde on the final day of the season on Saturday.
Michael Doyle made three changes to the side defeated at York, with Luke Wilkinson, Ricky Korboa and Charley Kendall replaced by Josh Casey, Jayden Luker and Rhys Browne.
In front of a huge crowd of more than 3,800 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, Woking nearly had a breakthrough eight minutes in when good pressure from Kevin Berkoe saw Luker in on goal, but his shot was denied by the feet of Chris Neal.
After Browne did well to win a free kick on the edge of the box when he was fouled by Sam Graham, Curtis Edwards’ deflected effort nearly fell for Jermaine Anderson, but he couldn’t prod home from inside the six-yard box.
The Cards kept applying the pressure, with Dan Moss so close to his first Woking goal when his header from Luker’s corner just cleared the crossbar. With minutes until half-time, first a handball shout was waved away by the referee before Berkoe controlled inside the box but just fired wide of the far post.
But the Cards had a deserved lead on the stroke of half-time. A brilliant cross from Edwards’ free kick was met by the foot of Tunji Akinola to send the home fans wild.
The Cards continued to up the intensity straight after half-time. Superb link up from Luker and Browne saw Luker fire just wide, before Browne had a shot trickle just wide via a deflection minutes later.
From that corner, the Cards grabbed a second. The ball found Akinola at the back post and he smashed home through a crowd of bodies to give the home side some breathing space.
The icing was on the cake when Berkoe got on the scoresheet with 77 minutes gone. He received the ball outside the area, took a touch and slammed home into the bottom corner to give the hosts some more breathing space.
And that was how it finished, with a comprehensive win for the Cards on a day when they needed a result, and they delivered in style.
Woking: Will Jaaskelainen, Dan Moss, Kevin Berkoe, Timi Odusina, Tunji Akinola, Josh Casey, Scott Cuthbert, Rhys Browne (Kendall 65), Curtis Edwards, Jayden Luker (Walker 81), Jermaine Anderson (Oyeleke 64).
Unused substitutes: Korboa, Kelly-Evans.
Goals: Akinola (45+4 & 51), Berkoe (77).
AFC Fylde: Chris Neal, Bryce Hosannah, Adam Long, Sam Graham, Connor Barrett, Jon Ustabasi, Max Conway, Danny Whitehead (Evans 61), Dan Adshead (Morris 70), Danny Ormerod (Walker 70), Ethan Mitchell.
Unused substitutes: Richardson, Conlon.
Bookings: Graham (26), Morris (72).
Attendance: 3,889 (79 Fylde fans).
By William Bewsey