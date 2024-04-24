This period cottage for sale is a “real eye catcher” that is more than 400 years old and is full of character features.
Wysteria Cottage, in Old Woking, is Grade II listed and dates back to the 16th century, with 19th century updates.
The cottage is timber-framed with whitewashed brick and a half hipped roof, and has casement windows from the 1800s.
Entering the property, there are two reception rooms to the front, with a living and dining room beyond which features a period fireplace.
Also on the ground floor is the kitchen, which has timber beams on the ceiling, as well as two WCs and a garage extension, while upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, the property sits in approximately a quarter of an acre of land making up the garden.
The cottage is close to both the Basingstoke Canal and the River Wey, as well as the national nature reserve Chobham Common.
The property is being sold by JJ Morris for a guide price of £525,000.
The agent commented: “Wysteria Cottage is a detached cottage set in roughly a quarter of an acre and is a real eye catcher, with bags of charm and character it could make an excellent home once modernised.
“This Grade II listed property offers several different options for any buyer.”