This “exquisite” home for sale is believed to be 500 years old and comes with grounds that are a “gardener’s paradise”.
Henry VII Cottage, in Pyrford, is thought to date back to the 1500s in some parts, with local folklore suggesting that it was originally used by monks visiting the nearby Newark Priory.
The property spans more than 3,000 square feet including a garage and a gym, while the grounds stretch to more than half an acre.
Entering the property, the entrance hall features slate floor, which continues through into the lounge and dining room, which includes an inglenook fireplace and exposed beams.
Moving further into the home, there is a farmhouse-style kitchen and breakfast room which also features slate flooring, while completing the ground floor is a bathroom, a utility room, and an en-suite bedroom.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms on the first floor, one of which is also an en-suite and includes beamed ceilings and arched wooden doors.
As well as the main house, there is a detached double garage block, which contains an upstairs gym or office and a wine store.
Outside, the grounds span 0.7 acres and are described as a “gardener’s paradise”, with a lawned area and a weeping willow tree, a vegetable patch, and a lily pond.
To the rear there is also a courtyard area with a raised patio, which would be suitable for barbecues.
The property is for sale with Seymours Prestige Homes for a guide price of £1,250,000.
The agent said: “A rare opportunity to acquire this exquisite four-bedroom cottage standing in 0.7 acres, and located in an idyllic setting yet within easy reach of all amenities, such as Woking and West Byfleet town centres and mainline train stations from where trains take around half an hour to reach Waterloo.
“Believed to date back some 500 years, this enchanting property boasts a huge amount of charm and character and extends to over 3000 square feet (including garage/gym).”