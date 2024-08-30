A new study has found that Woking has one of the highest median prices for newly built housing out of all local authorities in England and Wales.
Home insurance broker One Sure Insurance analysed data from the Office for National Statistics to determine which local authorities had the highest median price for all types of newly built housing last year. These results were then compared and ranked from the highest to the lowest prices.
Woking was ranked as having the sixth highest median price, being beaten only by London local authorities and Hertsmere in Hertfordshire.
In Woking, the median price for new build homes was £886,250, compared to the highest price of £1,809,875, which was found in Westminster, London.
A spokesperson for One Sure Insurance commented on the findings: “This study provides valuable insight into the range of prices for newly built housing within local authorities across England and Wales. While it does not show us what the highest and lowest prices are, these median price points offer a perspective on the potential average cost for new housing.
“It is notable that every borough in the top 20 positions is either based in London or somewhere in the south of England, which is likely because of how close they are to the capital or the south coast.
“Both locations may be desirable places to live for new house owners due to being business and tourism hubs, respectively.”