This “elegant” 1920s home for sale offers classic architecture with “traditional charm”.
Fawden, in Hook Heath, showcases the Tarrant style of architecture, dating back a century and retaining character throughout.
Inside, there is a central entrance hallway with doors to all rooms, the primary of which is a spacious double-aspect living room featuring a bay window and an original fireplace.
There is also a separate dining room with a fireplace, and a large conservatory at the rear opening directly onto the garden.
Also on the ground floor is a kitchen and breakfast room which retains an original serving hatch to the dining room, plus a study and a downstairs cloakroom.
Upstairs, there are four large bedrooms as well as two bathrooms.
In addition to the main house, there is an integral double garage with a workshop at the rear and stairs leading to a first-floor studio which could be used as a home office, creative space, or future annex (subject to planning).
Outside, there is a wraparound garden which is private and south-east facing.
The property is on the market with Seymours Prestige Homes for a guide price of £1,600,000.
The agent commented: “Nestled in the heart of leafy Hook Heath, Fawdon is a striking example of classic Tarrant architecture, offering a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial character home with scope to personalise and enhance.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.