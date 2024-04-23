A lively start by both sides saw Redhill take the game to Knaphill. The early minutes saw Redhill play some good through balls and have a free kick that just went wide. But Knaphill then gained control and started to set the tone for the rest of the match. Knaphill’s solid defensive unit allowed the driving force of Zac Hawker and creative skills of Adam Aziz to make chances for Jose Sani, Seb Karczewski and Felipe Marques De Lima. Joe Dyett came close to opening the scoring from a corner while Aziz saw his chip just go over the bar.