Woking Gymnastics Club’s three Porter brothers have been re-selected for the England and Great Britain gymnastics squads for the remainder of 2024.
Josh, 19, and Oli, 16, have been chosen to be part of the England squad, while youngest brother Ben, 14, has been training with the GB Top Junior Squad since January.
Josh moved into the senior age group this year and has been competing against Olympic and world champions such as Max Whitlock, Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman in his first competitions of the year.
Oli competes in the under-18 age group and recently achieved a personal best score at the English Championship, winning a silver medal on parallel bars and finishing sixth in the all-around competition. Oli followed this up with a fourth-placed finish in the rings final at the British Championship in Liverpool two weeks later.
Ben is currently the youngest gymnast in the GB Top Junior Squad and has started the year well in the under-16 English and British championships. Ben’s highlight was a fourth-placed finish in the all-around competition at the British Championship, finishing behind three junior European gymnasts two years his senior.
All three boys are coached by Craig Woodhams at Woking Gymnastics Club. They train six days per week for up to six hours per day.
The boys are all aiming to represent their country in competitions later this year, having done so in Germany, Austria and Scotland over the last three years.
Josh said: “It’s been a big step up into the seniors, but a great experience going around the competitions with some of the best gymnasts in the world.
“I’m looking forward to the next 12 months and hope to keep improving and enjoying my gym, and hopefully be in with a chance to be selected for the Northern European Championship in September.”
Josh, Oli and Ben are elite gymnasts who have been in the Great Britain and England squads for the last nine years.
All three boys have won multiple regional competitions as well as national titles, including Ben being under-14 British champion for two consecutive years and winning the 2022 London Open, and Oli triumphing in the Elite Level 3 National Grade and the 2019 London Open.
Josh has represented England on two occasions at the Caledonia International in Scotland and the Futures Cup in Austria.
Oli and Ben won the Woking Young Sports Personality of the Year Award, in 2021 and 2023.
The club began as Pyrford Gymnastics Club in 1967. It quickly outgrew its premises and moved around Woking borough to Horsell and then Monument School. In 1984 it changed its name to Woking Gymnastics Club and moved to its current home at Kingfield Sports Ground.
Gymnasts who began at Woking include Ross Brewer, a three-time British champion who won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur in 1998 and Manchester in 2002; Kelly Hackman, who competed for Great Britain at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney; and Grant Gardiner, who represented Wales at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.
In 2020 the club opened its elite training centre a mile from Kingfield to help it continue to coach 1,500 participants. It offers pre-school, recreational, additional needs, home education and squad gymnastics to boys and girls of all abilities up to adult level.