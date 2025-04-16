Woking Gymnastics Club are celebrating a landmark result after an outstanding showing at the 2025 British Championships in Liverpool.
The event saw multiple gymnasts from the club reach new heights, marking one of the most successful weekends in the club’s history.
The headline moment came from Jamie Lewis, who made history by winning the Senior Men’s All Around title – the first time Woking have held this title since 1996.
Jamie also claimed gold as Senior Pommel Horse Champion and Senior High Bar Champion. His performance earned him a call-up to the Great Britain squad, and he has already been pencilled in for the European Championships.
The BBC live broadcast noted the significance of Jamie’s achievements, reinforcing his return to the top tier of the sport.
On his victory, Jamie said: “I’m over the moon, really.
“I’m so happy with my performance and to come away with the win.
“It’s really cool to bring it home for Woking and hopefully I can inspire all of the younger generation coming up, to show them that they can do things like this too.”
Woking’s success didn’t stop there, Oliver Porter was crowned under-18 Rings Champion and Junior Masters Rings Champion, also securing silver on Parallel Bars (P-Bars). His younger brother, Ben, took silver on Rings in the under-16 division.
Woking Gymnastics Club chief executive officer Andy Challis said: “Woking Gymnastics Club are committed to providing opportunities for all, from grassroots to elite level, and our team have proven that reaching the pinnacle of the sport is truly possible.
“These achievements mark a monumental milestone for us as a community grassroots club, and with national recognition, we are excited to build on this momentum for the future.”
