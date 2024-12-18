Woking Gymnastics Club’s Oli Porter won gold at the 2024 Future Cup in Austria.
Porter was selected as part of a five-man England team competing against some of the best junior gymnasts in the world, including teams from Austria, Ukraine, Belgium, Australia and Italy.
Porter, who studies at Woking College, competed in the under 18 years competition.
After scoring 70.600 in the all-around competition, Porter helped the England team to fourth place.
In the rings final Porter scored 12.750. The final two competitors couldn’t match his score and he walked away with the gold medal.
Porter also competed in the vault final and finished in sixth place.