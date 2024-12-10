Woking reached the fourth round proper of the FA Trophy with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win at home to Havant & Waterlooville in the third round proper after a dramatic 3-3 draw.
Goals from Jermaine Anderson, Tom Leahy and Dennon Lewis were cancelled out by Ryan Seager’s hat-trick in front of a crowd of 423 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium as the tie went to penalties.
The Cards created the first chance of the evening in the second minute when Jamie Andrews’ cutback picked out Lewis Walker, but Walker’s shot was blocked by Havant defender Brendan Willson.
The hosts went close again on five minutes when Andrews got in behind the Havant defence on the left and fizzed a dangerous ball across the face of goal which was just out of reach of the stretching Matt Ward.
Havant took the lead against the run of play in the tenth minute when former Cardinal Joe McNerney’s effort was saved by Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen and Seager fired home the rebound from close range at the far post.
Woking responded perfectly to the setback and were back on level terms two minutes later when Lewis played an inviting ball across the box for Anderson to tap home at the far post.
The Cards nearly went ahead on 16 minutes when Harry Beautyman slid in at the back post and his effort was superbly kept out by Hawks keeper Ben Dudzinski.
Havant nearly regained the lead in the 33rd minute when Nigel Atangana’s poked effort went wide of the right-hand post.
Woking took the lead a minute later when Ward’s effort was blocked and the loose ball fell to Leahy, who produced a composed finish to beat Dudzinski and find the back of the net.
Beautyman had a golden chance to put Woking 3-1 up in first-half stoppage time, but he could only direct his close-range header straight at Dudzinski.
The Cards started the second half brightly and nearly scored their third of the evening on 53 minutes when Ward fired an effort goalwards which fizzed just wide of the near post.
Leahy went close for the home side ten minutes later when his powerful effort went over the bar.
The Cards created another chance three minutes later when a good interchange between Leahy and Ward put Beautyman through on goal, but the ball was taken off his toe as he prepared to pull the trigger.
Lewis made it 3-1 to Woking in the 73rd minute when he broke down the left, cut inside and fired his right-foot shot past Dudzinski at his near post.
Seager made it 3-2 on 83 minutes when he bundled home from close range to score his second of the evening.
Seager then completed his hat-trick from close range four minutes later to make it 3-3.
Lewis had a golden chance to win the game for Woking in the 89th minute, but he fired his shot over the bar and the tie went to penalties.
Alan Judge took Woking’s first penalty and rattled his effort against the post.
Seager then fired his penalty down the middle of the goal to put Havant 1-0 up in the shoot-out.
Andrews then picked out the bottom right-hand corner with his penalty to make it 1-1.
Harvey Bradbury’s penalty was then superbly saved by a diving Jaaskelainen.
Cian Harries stroked home his penalty into the bottom right-hand corner to put Woking 2-1 up in the shoot-out.
Leon Maloney then blasted his penalty into the top left-hand corner to make it 2-2.
Dale Gorman picked out the top right-hand corner to put Woking 3-2 up in the shoot-out.
Jaaskelainen then saved Reuben Austin’s penalty to give Woking the advantage.
Ward then fired home into the right-hand corner to seal Woking’s progress to the next round.
Woking will host National League North outfit Radcliffe at the Laithwaite Community Stadium in the fourth round proper of the FA Trophy on Saturday, January 4.
Next up for Woking is a trip to Gateshead in the National League on Saturday (3pm).