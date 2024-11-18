Woking ended a nine-match winless run in the National League with a vital 1-0 victory at home to Boston United on Saturday.
Cards manager Michael Doyle made four changes to the side which lost 1-0 at FC Halifax Town.
Matt Ward replaced Dion Kelly-Evans after impressing at the Shay, Cian Harries returned in place of Timi Odusina, Tom Leahy replaced Deon Moore and Tunji Akinola came in for Harry Beautyman.
Interim Boston player-manager Martin Woods named an unchanged team from the side that drew against Dagenham & Redbridge.
Boston kicked off towards the KRE, with Dale Gorman forcing Aidan Stone out of his goal inside the first 30 seconds when his pass was successfully cleared by Stone before Leahy picked up a booking for his late attempt to win the ball.
Stone had to get involved again with 18 minutes gone when a poor back pass saw Jack Stretton in on goal, but he was unable to convert under pressure from the Boston keeper.
There was then controversy when Boston appeared to be in on goal but referee Alan Young pulled play back for a foul by Dan Moss, who hurt himself in the process and had to be replaced by Odusina.
Woking had the opener after 38 minutes when Ward’s initial shot was deflected, but Jamie Andrews’ ball was met by Max Dyche and with Stone still recovering Ward fired a sumptuous half-volley into the top corner on his left foot to give the Cards lift off.
Superb play from Leahy to keep the ball in after stealing it from a defender saw him drive a low cross into Stretton, but the ball was well cleared as Woking mounted a spell of pressure before the break.
Andrews’ corner was somehow not turned in by Odusina or anyone on the line as the Pilgrims cleared away.
Stretton was then released in behind by a long ball, but Stone denied him as he ran in on goal.
A couple of Woking blocks were needed to deny deliveries from Billy Chadwick and Zak Mills from reaching players inside the box in an eventful end to the first half.
A rather barren 20 minutes after the break saw numerous fouls break up play to the extent that neither side could really get going, with a brief spell of Boston pressure through numerous corners and set pieces proving fruitless.
Leahy’s shot after 66 minutes flew wide of the far corner after a rare opening down the left-hand side.
Chadwick’s free kick after substitute Sam Osborne was brought down just outside the box flew comfortably over the bar as the game entered its last 20 minutes of normal time.
A Boston free kick was only half cleared with four minutes to go and Mills was able to pull the trigger, but his shot was blocked with a number of bodies in the way.
The Cardinals navigated six minutes of added time and the referee blew for full time as Woking returned to winning ways at the Laithwaite Community Stadium and picked up an important three points.
Woking will travel to Barnet in the National League on Saturday (3pm).
By William Bewsey