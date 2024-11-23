Woking slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Barnet in the National League.
The Cardinals travelled to North West London to take on a Barnet side many are billing as title contenders.
Michael Doyle made just two changes, both enforced, to his side following victory over Boston United, as Dan Moss and Jamie Andrews served suspensions for receiving five yellow cards.
In their places came Dion Kelly-Evans and Timi Odusina. Odusina was fit after being withdrawn last weekend with injury.
The hosts lined up with former Woking strikers Rhys Browne and Nicke Kabamba both starting after netting in last week’s 4-3 comeback at Dagenham.
In torrential rain and wind, Barnet kicked off towards the grass bank just in front of the Hive car park, with the away fans making plenty of noise behind the opposite goal.
A strong Woking start saw a lovely ball from Cian Harries find Jack Stretton, whose cross was headed just over by Tom Leahy.
Just minutes later, Kelly-Evans just couldn't quite keep his header down after a corner was met by Max Dyche, hitting the bar in the process.
However, Barnet had the lead after 19 minutes when Browne picked up the pieces from a deflected free kick to fire through a few bodies and into the bottom corner.
A stray goal kick from Nick Hayes gave Matt Ward a chance to race in on goal, but superb defending from Ade Oluwo saw him denied.
Woking were then denied what looked to be a credible penalty shout when Ward’s cross appeared to be blocked by an arm.
Woking trailed at the break despite a positive start and going toe-to-toe with their opponents.
A strong start to the second half from the hosts nearly saw them double their lead when Anthony Hartigan’s corner was just headed over the bar by Nik Tavares, as Barnet now had the advantage with the wind.
They did have a second after 52 minutes when Bailey Hobson followed up after his first shot was well saved by Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen, the Chesterfield loanee firing low into the net.
Barnet continued to push forwards, with neat build-up play almost seeing substitute Zak Brunt finish, but his shot was scuffed.
Further attempts from the hosts to add some gloss to the score needed interventions from Harries and Jaaskelainen, before Hobson’s low effort just crept wide.
A rare Woking venture forwards with two minutes to go saw Lewis Walker fire just wide of the bottom corner as the game neared the end.
A superb Jaaskelainen save denied the lively Callum Stead a goal, tipping his powerful low shot past the post, just one of several interventions the Finn had to make in awful conditions.
Ultimately, the quality from Barnet shone through, and they could have scored a few more once they secured the two-goal cushion.
Woking: Jaaskelainen, Harries, Odusina (Conte 60), Gorman (Judge 60), Chicksen, Akinola (Anderson 83), Kelly-Evans, Ward, Dyche, Stretton (Kendall 70), Leahy (Walker 60).
Substitutes not used: Webber, Moore.
Booked: Gorman (18), Ward (44).
Barnet: Hayes, Coker (Cropper 82), Browne (Brunt 64), Kabamba, Stead (Clifford 91), Kanu, Hartigan, Oluwo, Tavares (Collinge 70), Kenlock, Hobson.
Substitutes not used: Bellagambi, Hall-Johnson, Grimwood.
Goals: Browne (19), Hobson (52).
Attendance: 1,532.
By William Bewsey