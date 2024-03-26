This “quintessential” country home for sale comes with its own tennis court, swimming pool, and private golf club access.
The House on the Green, in Worplesdon Hill, was built in 1909 by then-president of the Royal Institute of British Architects, Ernest George.
The house spans more than 5,000 square feet and sits in two acres of grounds, which have direct access to the 15th fairway and the 10th green of Worplesdon Golf Club.
Entering the property, there is a large sitting room to the right of the hall, with a working fireplace and garden views.
Across the hall, there is a drawing room with timber framed walls, an inglenook fireplace and tall nooks with bench seating.
The third reception room is a formal dining room, featuring a carved solid oak mantelpiece around a fireplace, and an arched drinks alcove.
A double aspect study includes French doors to the gardens, while beyond this is the kitchen, including a gas powered AGA cooker and rose granite countertops.
Completing the ground floor, the kitchen opens into a dining area and an adjoining utility room with a cloakroom, plus steps down to a wine store.
Across the first and second floors, there are eight large bedrooms, one of which includes a deluxe en-suite bathroom, and a second including an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe.
The remaining six bedrooms are arranged as interconnecting pairs, while serving these rooms is a family bathroom and a walk-in storage room.
Outside, the two acres of grounds include wrap-around country gardens with lawns, flowerbeds, trees and terracing.
Beyond the lawns is a tennis court, as well as an outdoor pool, a vegetable garden and a timber framed greenhouse.
The grounds are completed by a sweeping gravel driveway leading to a garage, parking space and an electric vehicle charger.
The property is being sold by Seymours Prestige Homes for a guide price of £2,275,000.
The agent commented: “For golfers, gardeners and lovers of heritage homes, The House on the Green offers an exceptionally rare opportunity.
“Set within two acres of breathtaking gated grounds that offer private direct access to Worplesdon Golf Club, it was built and designed by the renowned Ernest George during his Presidency of RIBA in 1909.
“This quintessential English country home occupies a supremely tranquil and idyllic position.
“From its magnificent inglenook fireplace to the glorious gardens that provide private direct access to the 15th fairway and 10th green of Worplesdon Golf Club, every aspect generates an enviable quality of life.”