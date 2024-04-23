I had an enjoyable gig at Bramshott Place Retirement Village, Liphook this week. The audience had plenty of energy and were dancing and singing along!
This Friday, May 26, I will be a guest performer at The Swan, Farnborough for an evening hosted by the Tim Shez Band and also featuring The Wills.
I will also be back at Birdie’s, Farnham with a night of music on Friday, May 3, which will also feature Cajun Boogaloo, Bryony Heart and Francis Greene.
I posted about the damage to the building infrastructure and stealing of equipment at the Fiery Bird venue in Woking. They want to thank everyone who got in touch to offer their support – their Crowd Funder has raised over £4,000.
Repair works are underway and they will be reopening on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 for their Americana Festival of folk, country and blues.
Today (Thursday) is Lunchtime Jazz at the Farnham Maltings with guest saxophonist Sam Bullard. 1pm start. Tickets £10 on the door.
On Friday, April 26, Mark and Deirdre, a great folky/jazz guitar and vocal duo, will be playing at the Plume Of Feathers, Crondall. Also on Friday The Loft, Basingstoke has Florrie Ransom, Paul Alexander Low, Rag and Moan Men and Jonas & Jane playing. £5 on the door. 8pm. Bring your own beer and nibbles.
This Sunday, April 28, Jazz at The Abbey is at Waverley Abbey, Farnham. Featured musician is guitarist Stefan Kotlartz who graduated from the London Centre of Contemporary Music in 2020. He's gaining a reputation as an emerging talent! Expect some jazz covering the works of Horace Silver, Miles Davis, Benny Golson and more. Ticket info: email [email protected]
Singer-songwriter Laura Loh has been in touch to tell me about a fundraiser gig she is organising for Citizens Advice, Rushmoor at the West End Centre in Aldershot on Saturday, May 3. The line-up is China Bears, Laura Loh, Briggs & Stark. Tickets are £10 (£5 young person). Visit www.westendcentre.co.uk for more details.
Grayshott Folk Club is back on Friday, May 10 at Grayshott Village Hall when special musical guests are Steve Wickham and Ray Coen. They will be travelling over from the West of Ireland to sing and play.
Brian Player’s Folk, Roots and Acoustic music show is every Tuesday evening. It’s on at 8pm on Wey Valley radio and is on 101.1FM or online at www.weyvalley.uk
Email me at [email protected] to be included here in support of local live music in the Herald area, which includes Farnham, Alton, Haslemere, Bordon, Liphook, Petersfield, Woking and surrounding areas. Also include a possible photo for inclusion.
Gig guide (free entry and 8pm unless stated):
Thursday, April 25
Jazz Jam at Login Lounge, Camberley
Open Mic at Square Brewery, Petersfield
Open Mic at The Wheatsheaf, Farnham
Friday, April 26
Mark and Deirdre at the Plume Of Feathers, Crondall
3times7 at Login Lounge, Camberley
Saturday, April 27
Monday Music Club at Lancaster Hall, Send
Sunday, April 28
Jazz Brunch at Login Lounge, Camberley (1pm to 3pm)
Tuesday, April 30
Julie’s Open Mic at the Village Inn, Sandhurst
Unplug The Wood at Lion Brewery, Ash
Wednesday,May 1
GT Live Sessions at The Britannia, Guildford