Woking Film Club’s 43rd season concludes with contrasting films in May, one set in an emergency call centre, the other a two-hander starring double Oscar-winner Emma Thompson.
On Thursday, May 9, the film is a Danish presentation, The Guilty (cert 15). A police officer assigned alarm dispatch duty enters a race against time when he answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman. Danish with English subtitles.
Then on Thursday, May 23, the club will hold its Annual General Meeting followed by Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (cert 15). Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson), a retired school teacher, is yearning for adventure. And she has a plan, which involves hiring young sex worker Leo Grande.
The films are shown at Mayford Village Hall in Saunders Lane on a wide screen and with surround sound. The performance begins promptly at 8pm on May 9; it will start after the AGM on May 23.