A man has run 153 miles from Dover to Farnham to raise money for the Sam Beare Hospice in Woking.
Leroy Valentine from Ripley ran the entire length of the North Downs Way in one day, 19 hours and 33 minutes – smashing the previous record.
He was greeted in Farnham by his sister Lornette, who co-owns the Michelin-listed Maison restaurant in Wrecclesham.
Leroy raised £5,075 for the hospice which provides free palliative care for adults with terminal illnesses and support for their families.
He said: “It was in memory of my friend who passed away of cancer last year.
“He was so good to me when I was younger and really gave me a start in life.
“So I thought, ‘I've got to do something special for him’.”
Leroy is an ultra runner and is used to running 100 miles or more and trains in Newlands Corner just outside Guildford.
He started the run on Thursday, April 11 and finished two days later on Saturday, April 13.
Completing the challenge in one day, 19 hours and 33 minutes, Leroy became the fastest runner to do the full route of the North Downs Way.
Beating the previous holder Andy Darling who did it in three days, 17 hours, one minute and 56 seconds.
Leroy added: “I've done lots of races and I've got lots of medals but I wanted to do a race that meant something to me.
“The money can go and help people at the Hospice and give them for day out or something and support their family.”
However, his run wouldn’t have been possible without the support of his family and running crews who ran alongside Leroy at certain points to cheer him along.