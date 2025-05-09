A historic Surrey estate is set to improve access, biodiversity and community wellbeing thanks to new funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
West Horsley Place Trust, which manages a 400-acre estate including a Grade I-listed manor house, has received £233,000 to support development work aimed at safeguarding the site’s future and enhancing public enjoyment of its green spaces.
The estate, nestled between Sheepleas and Hatchlands Park, contains ancient woodland, pasture and parkland. It is a vital wildlife corridor and home to more than 70 plant species with conservation status, as well as rare fauna and archaeological features such as medieval fishponds.
The new funding will allow the Trust to gain a deeper understanding of the estate’s natural and historic assets, pilot mental health and wellbeing schemes, and work with local partners to improve access and engagement.
Projects include ‘archaeology on prescription’ – an initiative connecting local people with history and landscape – and nature-based volunteering opportunities. A partnership with The Howard of Effingham School will support students’ confidence and mental health, while research with the University of Surrey’s Sustainability Innovation Hub will explore how to increase access to the estate, particularly among underrepresented groups.
The grant will also fund a feasibility study for an on-site café and trial improvements to the visitor experience, such as signage, seating and information boards. Meanwhile, researchers from the University of Oxford will help uncover more about the estate’s heritage, shaping its long-term use.
Ilona Harris, Director of West Horsley Place Trust, said: “This grant will allow West Horsley Place Trust to develop our organisational expertise, nurture new relationships, devise a strategic direction for the estate’s future and offer people in our community a beautiful landscape to connect with and enjoy. We would like to thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund and all National Lottery players for this opportunity.”