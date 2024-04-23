A shopper had a lucky escape when a car crashed through the door of the Co-op store in High Street, Horsell, on Monday morning and pushed her into the shop.
The vehicle mounted the kerb of the car park outside the shop before coming to halt with its front and rear wheels straddling the kerb. Police and emergency services attended the incident.
An anonymous poster on social media said the following day: “I was the lady hit by the car at the Co-op and pushed into the shop. A massive thank you to the ladies of the Co-op for helping me till the ambulance arrived.
“I’m home but have a massive leg splint and tissue and ligament damage to my knee...thanking my lucky stars it wasn’t worse.”
A spokesperson for Surrey police said: “We received a call just after 9am to report a car had collided with a shop front at Co-Op, Horsell. Officers attended, and two people have gone to hospital with minor injuries.”
The shop later re-opened.