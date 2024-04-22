A car crashed through the door of the Co-op store in High Street, Horsell, on Monday morning, twisting the door frame out of shape and blocking access to the shop.
It mounted the kerb of the car park outside the shop, its front and rear wheels straddling the kerb.
Police and emergency services attended the incident and taped off the car park while investigations into the cause continued.
A social media post on behalf of the Co-op read: “As far as I’m aware the people involved were conscious and talking when they were taken away.
“A personal thank you to all those who came to help without hesitation, [staff member] Avdo for being so quick off the mark and my team here in store for staying calm and making sure everyone was ok.
“We would like to say get well soon to those involved and hope you have a speedy recovery. Much love from the Co-op team.”
A spokesperson for Surrey police said: “We received a call just after 9am to report that a car had collided with a shop front at Co-Op, Horsell.
“Officers attended, and two people have gone to hospital with minor injuries.”
The shop is currently closed until the door has been fixed, but its Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eats platform remain active.