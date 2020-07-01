Simon smashes charity target in supreme effort

A SPONSORED walk on crutches has raised more than £5,000 for charity – 20 times the hoped-for amount.

Simon Hawkings walked a total of 2.6 miles over 36 days, mainly on daily laps of his flat at the Downside Orchard independent living complex in Woking.

Simon Hawkings on one of his twice daily walks around his flat

His original aim – inspired by Captain Tom’s magnificent fundraising feat for NHS charities – was to raise £260, through his own 2.6 Challenge.

Simon, 54, who relies on crutches and a wheelchair to get around as he suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, completed a total 19,321 steps. This brought in sponsorship totalling £4,625.35, made up to £5,203.54 through Gift Aid.

He is dividing the proceeds between three charities – Cruse Bereavement Care, Save the Children and Cancer Research UK.

