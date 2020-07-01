Simon smashes charity target in supreme effort

A SPONSORED walk on crutches has raised more than £5,000 for charity – 20 times the hoped-for amount.
Simon Hawkings walked a total of 2.6 miles over 36 days, mainly on daily laps of his flat at the Downside Orchard independent living complex in Woking.
His original aim – inspired by Captain Tom’s magnificent fundraising feat for NHS charities – was to raise £260, through his own 2.6 Challenge.
Simon, 54, who relies on crutches and a wheelchair to get around as he suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, completed a total 19,321 steps. This brought in sponsorship totalling £4,625.35, made up to £5,203.54 through Gift Aid.
He is dividing the proceeds between three charities – Cruse Bereavement Care, Save the Children and Cancer Research UK.
