Part two of the latest season of Bridgerton has now been released and fans can sit back and enjoy. But did you know that you can visit a season three location only 40 minutes away from Woking?
Painshill Park is in Cobham and an ideal outdoor location to experience summer. With sprawling green gardens, tranquil lake, 18th century bridges, gothic buildings, a crystal grotto and more.
The Netflix show had previously filmed at the park for season one but for season three, four staff members became supporting artists. Staff were right in the middle of the action, getting to see how the magic happened behind the scenes.
Chrissie who played a stall holder said: “It was a wonderful experience to be part of the Bridgerton team and we are all so glad we did it.
“We came away with a huge amount of admiration for the level of work involved in making the production and for the hard working people who make their careers in television.
Thank you to all the team who made it possible. We have the most incredible memories of our time with the Bridgerton production team and cast.”
In the latest season, Painshill features in episode 3, titled 'Forces of Nature'. Dramatic scenes unfold when the Hawkins hot air balloon loses control in gusty weather and main character, Colin (Luke Newton), rushes to prevent a catastrophe from happening.
Why not pop along to Painshill to promenade around the landscape and see the locations used for filming?