Residents of Woking and surrounding villages paid tribute to the surviving servicemen and women who took part in D-Day 80 years ago and the tens of thousands who were killed in the fight to liberate Europe from the Nazis.
In Knaphill, an exhibition marked the anniversary, attended by Jonathan Lord, the Woking MP, and local councillors Saj Hussain and Hassan Akberali.
Mr Lord said: “I was delighted to visit Rhys Slater who organised an excellent exhibition of military memorabilia to mark the 80th D-Day Anniversary in Knaphill to help raise important funds for SSAFA, the Armed Forces Charity.”
The Chobham Branch of the Royal British Legion hosted a D-Day ceremony at which prayers were led by the Rev Dan Stork-Banks, the Vicar of St. Lawrence’s Church Chobham with St Saviour’s Church Valley End.
The Last Post sounded by a bugler, a two-minute silence was observed, the Reveille was sounded by the bugler and then the Exhortation was recited by John Grugan, chairman of the Chobham Branch of the Royal British Legion.
Wreaths were laid by Mr Grugan, Les Coombs, the leader of Chobham Parish Council, and Pat Tedder, the immediate former Mayor of Chobham.
The ceremony was well attended by Chobham residents.
In West Byfleet, flower beds were planted around the war memorial in the grounds of St John's Church in Camphill Road.
The display prompted local resident, Amanda Goldsmith, to contact the News & Mail and say: “This beautiful tribute to the Normandy D- Day veterans was achieved thanks to the hard work of a team from the St John's church choir, who worked hard all week weeding and planting.
“Many thanks should go to both the Woking compost centre, and Longacre Nurseries who kindly donated compost and flowers, and of course to the volunteers themselves for their sterling efforts. “It was much appreciated.”