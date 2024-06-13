The Downslink Challenge returned for its 9th year and nearly £12,000 for local charities has been raised from the event.
It is an off-road cycle and 22 cyclists did the century ride from Knaphill to Brighton and back again doing 96 miles. Twenty-six riders did the challenge cycle from Brighton back to Knaphill doing 48 miles.
This year’s charities were Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Citizens Advice Woking. The ride uses the disused Downs Link railway line from Guildford to Shoreham-by-Sea. This year featured a detour through the ShyneFest music festival at Merrist Wood.
Organiser Steve Mckeown commented: “Chuffed to bits for all the riders in completing their personal challenges and for going the extra mile in their fundraising efforts. What a great community we have."
A gin night and quiz night are held in Knaphill during the year, adding value to the entire amount. There is hope that the expected total for this year’s ride will reach £17,000, taking the overall total to £168,000.
In a social media post, the Hospice said: “What an amazing day, such a great atmosphere and incredible fundraising. Thank you to The Downslink Challenge ,Woking FC, Trident Honda and The Garibaldi and the incredible team of volunteers that make it happen.”
Managing director Richard Roberts said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the Downslink team in raising over £168,000 in the 9 years they’ve been running these events. They should feel immensely proud of this total, as we are for supporting them from the start!”
The event finished in the evening with music from local band Blackbird, and an auction of donated items from Woking FC.