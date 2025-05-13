Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (ASPH) hosted a range of activities on May 8 to mark 80 years of Victory in Europe, including victory celebratory ceremonies at both Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals.
Children on Oak Ward produced beautiful artwork and patients were served afternoon tea on the wards. Visitors, patients and staff were also treated to a wartime music performance, themed catering at the trust’s staff restaurants and a charity cake sale at St Peter’s.
The trust also celebrated the efforts of local veterans Fraser Dryburgh and Graham Izzard, who cycled a challenging 80km from St Peter’s in Chertsey to raise awareness and fundraise for activities the trust provides to support our armed forces and veteran community.
Fraser said: “It was my pleasure to undertake this challenge for the trust. I attend the monthly Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club at St Peter’s Hospital, and suggested the plan of a sponsored cycle ride to raise funds for the ASPH charity.
“Raising this money will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who serve and have served in the armed forces as well as showing our gratitude to the hospital community.
“Too many veterans are left to fight for the support they need, mentally, physically and financially. This isn't just their fight – it's ours too. ASPH stand with them every day providing life-changing support."
Graham added: “The effort we have gone to is nothing compared to the brave members of the armed forces who helped secure victory in Europe 80 years ago and we must remain so grateful for them.
“It’s my pleasure to raise money for ASPH to support veterans and those currently serving.”
John Machin, acting chair of ASPH, said: “Our victory celebration ceremonies reminded us again of the immense sacrifices and courage of those that fought and suffered during the Second World War.”