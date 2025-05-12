A sensory room has been installed at the Knaphill School thanks to an award of more than £4,000 via the Your Fund Surrey Small Community fund, supported by Councillor Saj Hussain.
The fully immersive room at the junior site has also been supported by local businesses Wickes Woking and Select Carpets in Knaphill with additional items to decorate and dress the room. It was officially opened by Cllr Hussain on 7 May.
Plans for the room came out of the school’s desire to create something that could help with a range of needs and the school also identified that they would like to create a more interactive room for providing emotional support to all pupils.
A beach-themed sensory room was designed in consultation with the school's Senco, senior leadership team and parents of children with support needs, to offer a space to “chill out”, regulate emotions and prepare children for learning. Features include a bubble tube, infinity mirror, fibre optic lighting, lava lamp projector and sensory flooring incorporating a variety of textures.
The PTA decorated and installed the whole sensory room.
“Having the opportunity to offer a sensory space in our school supports us in enhancing the wellbeing of all our pupils and staff,” said Zoe Purulak, Knaphill Schools Senco.
“We know that children learn most effectively and have better academic outcomes when they feel happy, calm and regulated. Equally importantly, they need to have a positive view of themselves and feel that they are supported to have their needs met by those around them.”
Cllr Hussain added: "I was delighted to support this project. Ensuring that young people have a great start and feel safe and supported is an issue close to my heart. The new sensory room is an incredible resource for the school to be able to offer."