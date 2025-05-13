Woking Borough Council’s latest asset disposal has been announced as it seeks to hand over the running of West Byfleet Pavilion.
Billed as a ‘new opportunity for local groups’ the council is looking for people to express an interest in taking on the site to help “safeguard the valued community space for future generations”.
The council has been looking to offload assets in a fire sale of cost cutting ever since it declared itself effectively bust with debts approaching £2.6 billion.
It has cut services, raised taxes, and shed staff. The council hopes that by finding partners to run popular community facilities it can stave off further damaging closures.
Councillor Ellen Nicholson, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for climate change and leisure, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a local organisation to take on the management of West Byfleet Pavilion, ensuring this much-loved community space continues to serve local residents for years to come.
“Our community asset transfer programme is about empowering local groups to shape the future of their neighbourhoods and deliver services that matter most to them.
“We particularly welcome partnership applications that reflect the vibrant sports community and diverse range of organisations already associated with the site.
“We look forward to hearing from groups ready to step forward and take on this exciting challenge.”
The council has been using this process as a key part of its budget savings “while ensuring valued community assets remain active, locally run and at the heart of their communities”.
The West Byfleet Recreation Ground pavilion can be used as a indoor space for a variety of community uses, the council said, as well as giving access to outdoor sports pitches and green space.
Those seeking to take on the pavilion’s management must demonstrate how they will run the site against set criteria.
This includes:
- Delivering sustained valued community assets and enable locally run services to thrive and flourish independent of council funding.
- Enabling and empower community organisations to directly operate assets and support the growth and development of the third sector
- Providing social and economic benefits for the local area, focus on social inclusion and be environmentally considerate.
Only applications that meet the council’s community asset transfer policy will progress to the next stage and be invited to submit a business case. The council said there is no standard timescale for the transfer process.
The deadline to apply is 5pm on Friday, June 13.