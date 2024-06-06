A performing arts school that runs classes in Chobham is expanding three years after its founder, a former CBBC star, changed career after a serious knee injury.
The Megan Jones School of Performing Arts, which has Saturday classes at the Chobham Community Centre, will start Sunday classes at Jubilee High School in Addlestone from September.
Megan was a regular in the CBBC series The Sparticle Mystery and starred in the musical Dreamboats and Petticoats after being selected to join the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School in London at the age of 10.
After suffering a torn ACL while on holiday and a year of lockdown, Megan started running classes in Egham offering a ranger of dance genres, musical theatre and drama for ages 3 to 18.
“I have always dreamed of having my own performing arts school,” Megan said.
“During Covid, with a little encouragement from my incredible partner Philip, I finally built up the courage to go on this new and scary venture.
“I love being able to use my experience to tell my students the things I wish I had known heading into the industry. Skill (and luck) are key, but knowing the practicalities of how the theatre and TV/ film industry works is invaluable.
“Of course, not every child that comes to MJSPA wants to have a professional career in the performing arts, but I know that we are teaching skills that are important for whatever future they may want.”
Megan grew up in Staines in what she describes as “a very normal working class family”, but they and her teachers gave her support and guidance that she wants to pass on.
“Sharing my passion with both kids and adults, seeing my student's confidence grow and seeing friendships develop is so special and gives me a fulfilment not dissimilar to that I received when performing.
“So, while I do miss performing and plan to go back to it when the time is right (I still have a few roles that I simply have to play), I am the most content I have ever been. Perhaps it’s from not receiving a 7pm call with 20 pages to learn the next day for an audition, or simply now having the power to say no to jobs, but I have built something that is worth so much more than dropping for the next job.”
In the past few years, the school has put on workshops with top UK performers, entered national dance competitions and held an annual charity show.
This year’s summer show will be taking place at Esher Theatre raising funds for the Kevin Cruise Foundation, which provide theatre tickets for children, families, young carers and charity volunteers in the local rea.
Megan and her students are on course to have raised more than £10,000 for the charity in just three years.
“Our job is to not just develop performers, it’s to grow the mental, emotional and social wellbeing of young people. To nurture great performers but even better people,” she said.