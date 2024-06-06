“So, while I do miss performing and plan to go back to it when the time is right (I still have a few roles that I simply have to play), I am the most content I have ever been. Perhaps it’s from not receiving a 7pm call with 20 pages to learn the next day for an audition, or simply now having the power to say no to jobs, but I have built something that is worth so much more than dropping for the next job.”