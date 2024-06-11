The British Swimming Masters decathlon is a true test of versatility over the course of the season. Swimmers’ performances from masters competitions throughout the year are assigned points. Each English, Scottish and Welsh swimmer is then awarded an overall tally based on their top points scores from ten of the 18 individual events. There is no age group split in the Masters decathlon. Instead, points are adjusted depending on age to ensure a fair comparison. Cash prizes are on offer for the top individual swimmers as well as the top club.