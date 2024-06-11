Woking Swimming Club’s masters swimmers have claimed top honours in the British Masters decathlon.
The British Swimming Masters decathlon is a true test of versatility over the course of the season. Swimmers’ performances from masters competitions throughout the year are assigned points. Each English, Scottish and Welsh swimmer is then awarded an overall tally based on their top points scores from ten of the 18 individual events. There is no age group split in the Masters decathlon. Instead, points are adjusted depending on age to ensure a fair comparison. Cash prizes are on offer for the top individual swimmers as well as the top club.
Woking’s Mike Hodgson took top spot to win the open/male individual event. There was a Woking one-two in the female event – Georgina Heyn took overall top female and Michelle Ware was second.
Woking also won top open/male club thanks to the performances of Hodgson, Henry Goodlud, David Bryant and Mark Tuddenham. Woking took second place in the female club category, thanks to the performances of Heyn, Ware, Julie Howe and Jennie Clarke.
Woking have also topped the World Masters rankings. The World Masters 2023 rankings have been published, which feature a published list of the top ten best swims in each event and age category across Masters competitions globally. Woking again appeared on the world’s top rankings. Ware and Hodgson were ranked number one in the world last year with Heyn, Bryant, Alex Smith and Hannah Angel featuring high up in their individual events. The Woking relay teams featured 18 times from their performances at the national and world championship events in 2023.
Woking’s group of masters swimmers continue to build, grow stronger and set more national and European records and have their sights on world records in the near future.