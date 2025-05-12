Woking striker Inih Effiong has launched new soccer camps to inspire the next generation.
Effiong has launched the Inih Effiong Soccer Camps, a new initiative designed to give young players the opportunity to learn from expert coaches and have fun.
Effiong said: “I am really looking forward to meeting the next generation of young players.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the coaches that believed in me.
“Through these camps, I want to create that same environment for young players, helping them develop their skills, grow in confidence, and have fun along the way.
“Launching these camps excite me as it helps bring joy to the kids in and around the area.”
Effiong rejoined Woking in December, and has thoroughly enjoyed being back at the club.
“I really enjoyed my first season back at Woking, all the fans were welcoming and it felt like I never left,” said Effiong.
“The highlight of the season for me was the last-minute equaliser at Oxford to take us into extra time and win on penalties in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.
“My injury is coming along well – I managed to be involved in the last game of the season which is a positive.
“I now have the whole summer to recover properly and come back stronger.
“I’m hoping for a much more positive season next season – if we can achieve the form we had in the second half of the season we will be a force to be reckoned with.”
The camps are open to boys and girls of all abilities ages Reception to Year 10, and will focus on technical skills, teamwork, mindset, and leadership, blending elite coaching with real-world advice from Effiong and a handpicked team of professional coaches.