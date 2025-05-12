Woking have held their end-of-season awards.
Awards were handed out for Woking’s academy team, women’s team and men’s first team.
First team manager Neal Ardley spoke to fans at the awards, as did academy manager Matt Winter and women’s team joint-managers Conor Angell and Owen Sims.
Ardley, who successfully kept the Cards in the National League, said: “Whenever you take over a team down the bottom struggling it’s never going to work perfectly.
“We felt like we were in good form but we could never get away from the bottom.
“To be able to get away from it was pretty special and showed how well the boys have done in the second half of the season.
“In every game they’ve played this group have shown resilience, team spirit and character.”
The awards were held as part of the club’s end-of-season family fun day.
Goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen won all three awards for the men's first team, winning the players’ player of the season award, the Cards Trust supporters’ player of the season award and the Woking News & Mail player of the season award.
Matt Ward was runner-up in the Cards Trust supporters’ player of the season vote, while Harry Beautyman finished third.
Woking Football Club business development director Simon Jones said: “It is a joy to reflect on another record-breaking family fun day, held at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
“The community turned up in force, with more than 2,000 local residents soaking up the atmosphere as we took over the pitch once again in true WFC style.
“It was another fantastic day for all involved, with family, friends and fans from all walks of life turning out to show support for our flagship, community-driven event, as we pulled down the curtain of another season for Woking Football Club.”