Meadow Sports under-15 girls have emerged victorious in the Surrey County Women’s & Girls’ League Tier 2 Division.
The team have secured consecutive titles and are now set to compete in Surrey's Premier Division. The team were unbeaten last season, earning the title of Invincibles by maintaining a flawless record. This season, the team faced tough competition from formidable teams, notably Beckenham Town FC, who finished as runners-up. The girls started their Meadow Sports journey at under-nine level and will transition to under-16 next season. The club are optimistic about the team’s prospects for the upcoming season, and are aiming to challenge the top teams in Surrey and strive for a position in the top third of the top division.
Meadow Sports FC have been providing youth football for players of all ages and abilities since 1965. As an England accredited club, they are able to offer a safe and friendly environment to develop and play. The club’s ground is at Loop Road, Woking, GU22 9BQ.
Woking Football Club centre-forward Reece Grego-Cox has completed a full-season loan move to National League side Dagenham & Redbridge, subject to the National League's and the FA's approval.
The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international played in 34 matches in all competitions for the Cards since rejoining ahead of the 2022-23 season – finding the back of the net 15 times.
Under the terms of the loan agreement, Grego-Cox will not play against Woking in any competitive fixture during his loan.
Woking Athletics Club have hosted their first open night in seven years.
The sun turned out to light the stage for 27 runners competing in three 10,000m races at Woking Sportsbox. The atmosphere was electric. Spectators cheered trackside and the live commentary was insightful and entertaining. As a result, the runners clearly had a good time, even managing to crack some smiles during their 25-lap race. Out of 27 runners, 13 went home with new personal bests. The top three men and women received medals and the winner received a trophy, all presented at the end of the races by the mayor of Woking Cllr M Ilyas Raja. The first-placed woman was Kayleigh Oldfield in a time of 38.53. Emily Morris was second in 41.35 and Lucinda Smith was third in 46.55. The first-placed man was Alec Freeman in a time of 33.34. Alex Mogford was second in 34.27 and Daniel Longhurst was third in 34.50.
The whole evening would not have been possible without the large team that worked together to help organise and support the event on the night. Woking Athletics Club thanked all those people. This included the officials who are the backbone of these events.