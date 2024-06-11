The sun turned out to light the stage for 27 runners competing in three 10,000m races at Woking Sportsbox. The atmosphere was electric. Spectators cheered trackside and the live commentary was insightful and entertaining. As a result, the runners clearly had a good time, even managing to crack some smiles during their 25-lap race. Out of 27 runners, 13 went home with new personal bests. The top three men and women received medals and the winner received a trophy, all presented at the end of the races by the mayor of Woking Cllr M Ilyas Raja. The first-placed woman was Kayleigh Oldfield in a time of 38.53. Emily Morris was second in 41.35 and Lucinda Smith was third in 46.55. The first-placed man was Alec Freeman in a time of 33.34. Alex Mogford was second in 34.27 and Daniel Longhurst was third in 34.50.