A Chobham hair salon has won a prestigious title in The Surrey Awards 2024.
The Cutting Room, in High Street, won the “Best of the Best Commended Hair Salon” award.
Vince Nigrelli, who owns and runs the salon with his wife Victoria, said: “This recognition is not just a testament to our hard work and dedication, but also a reflection of the trust and support from our incredible community.
“For years, our salon has been a cornerstone in the local beauty industry, consistently striving to provide unparalleled service and a welcoming atmosphere. This award serves as a powerful reminder of our commitment to excellence and innovation in hairstyling and customer care.”
The Cutting Room On moved into its current site, previously occupied by John Jenkins Hairdressers, two years ago after 10 years in Anchor Hill, Knaphill.
Victoria worked at John Jenkins when she was a teenager and her family roots in Chobham go back 300 years.
Her great-grandfather was Bill Burrows, a builder who constructed many houses in the village. His son, Dick, ran the village grocery store R.W. Burrows for 35 years.
Vince said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us along the way.
“To our clients, your patronage and feedback have been invaluable in helping us grow and evolve.
“To our dedicated staff, your talent and hard work are the pillars of our success. This award belongs to all of us.”
He said he was particularly pleased to have won an accolade at The Surrey Awards.
“They are renowned for their rigorous selection process, celebrating the highest standards in various fields.
“To be recognized among so many outstanding businesses is a tremendous honour. It underscores the quality of our services, the expertise of our team, and the loyalty of our clients.”