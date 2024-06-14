After an introduction by college principal, Brett Freeman, the floor was thrown over to the students who asked the candidates a number of questions, ranging from higher education tuition and housing shortages to the conflict in Gaza. All the candidates and the Labour representative agreed that something needed to be done about tuition fees. Only Ms Anderson stated that fees should be scrapped, while all the others commented on the possibility of removing interest from loan repayments. These range from 6.25% to 7.9%, depending on the loan type,.