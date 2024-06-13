Woking Football Club chief executive officer John Katz has stepped down from the post after three years in the role to return to his family in the United States.
Katz will remain active on the board of directors and will continue his non-matchday duties as football secretary.
Katz informed the club in March of his desire to return to the United States to focus on and prioritise his family. Since joining the club nearly three years ago he has had limited opportunities to be with, support and connect with his loved ones after a prolonged period in which he’s spent more than 90 per cent of his time in Woking.
“I fell in love with this club the first time I came to the Laithwaite Community Stadium in April of 2019,” said Katz. “I took in my first match in September of 2019 and my second in January of 2020 with my son. This club is my passion, and I will be involved with the club for the future.”
During his tenure at the club, Katz was part of the team that developed a successful rebrand, as well as the transformation from part-time to full-time football. There was also Woking’s record-setting 2022/23 season – seeing the club’s top points return in more than 20 years and the club’s first National League play-off appearance in its history.
“I will truly miss the day-to-day grind of working with the great members of our administrative team, our board and our football management team,” Katz added. “Our supporters have lots to look forward to in our first full season of Doylerball.”
The board of directors thanked Katz for his leadership and dedication to Woking Football Club. In particular, he had devoted a large amount of time and effort in supporting all the club’s activities, including travelling to almost all of the club’s away games throughout the past three seasons, managing the women’s team when they were without a manager, and providing assistance to the football management team.
Woking Football Club have announced that Emanuele Palladino has been named interim chief executive officer and will oversee club operations for the next few months as the club restructures its management team. Palladino’s key roles will include working on a future investment strategy and helping drive revenue growth for the team with an eye on reducing operating deficits.
Dave Curtis, the club’s long-time general manager, has been promoted to chief operating officer. He will continue to lead the club going forward and will work closely with Palladino. He will also take on the matchday duties of the football secretary in conjunction with Katz.
Woking Football Club have confirmed their 2024-25 pre-season friendlies.
The Cardinals will start their pre-season campaign with a trip to Isthmian League Premier Division outfit Horsham on Saturday, July 13 (3pm). Woking will then travel to National League South outfit Maidstone United on Saturday, July 20 (3pm) before hosting League One side Reading at the Laithwaite Community Stadium on Tuesday, July 23 (7.30pm). The Cards will then travel to National League South outfit Salisbury on Saturday, July 27 (3pm) before hosting League Two side Gillingham on Saturday, August 3 (3pm).