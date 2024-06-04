Woking boss Michael Doyle has tied down key trio Will Jaaskelainen, Jermaine Anderson and Dion Kelly-Evans to new contracts at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Goalkeeper Jaaskelainen (25) has made 48 appearances for the club since joining in February 2023.
After coming through the Bolton academy, Jaskelainen joined Crewe Alexandra in 2017. He then signed for AFC Wimbledon before joining Woking.
“We’re quite pleased that Will has resigned for his third season at Woking,” said Doyle. “Will’s distribution has created a few goals for us, and the 19 points earned from his return in February was a big factor in us maintaining our status in the National League.”
Central midfielder Anderson (28) has made 61 appearances for Woking since joining in December 2021. He has scored four goals for the club, including a decisive winner against Oldham.
Anderson started his senior career at Peterborough United before departing in 2019. A short spell at Bradford City was interrupted by injury, and he joined Aldershot Town in December 2020.
Versatile defender Kelly-Evans (27) made 13 appearances for Woking following his arrival in January and has become a fan favourite for his tough tackling and work rate.
A Coventry City academy graduate, Kelly-Evans made 40 appearances for the Sky Blues across three seasons. He then joined Kettering Town in August 2018, helping them win the Southern League Premier Central, before joining Notts County in August 2019, where he made 98 appearances before departing the club at the end of the 2021-22 season.
After a short spell at Boreham Wood, Kelly-Evans left the club in August 2023 and joined National League North side Banbury in November 2023.
Kelly-Evans became a regular for the Puritans, starting ten consecutive games until Doyle made an approach to bring him to the Cards.
“I’m delighted to get Dion agreed for the upcoming season,” said Doyle. “Our form as a team picked up when Dion joined the club, and for me, he was one of our most important players during the second half of the season. He covers so many positions and I’m happy he has decided to stay with us.”
Kelly-Evans has displayed his versatility at the club, playing as a right-back, right wing-back, centre-back and in midfield.
“I loved my short stay, so I’ve come back for more,” said Kelly-Evans. “I’m hungry to build on from last season to become better while working harder to win and really kick on.
“You can see how the gaffer and Ben Turner have changed the mindset, work ethic and standards of this club, which reflected in our survival. I’m all for it – it’s perfect for the way I play. They bring the best out of me and I love playing for them.”