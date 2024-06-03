Woking boss Michael Doyle has wasted little time shaping his squad for next season, with six permanent signings confirmed at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
New recruits Cian Harries, Jacob Jones, Harry Beautyman, Dale Gorman and Ben Wynter have signed up with the Cards, while Timi Odusina – who was on loan last season – has now joined the club permanently.
Central defender Harries (27) joins after his contract expired at Aldershot Town.
“Cian is a great signing for this football club,” said Doyle. “We’ve known him for a long time dating back to our (Doyle and assistant manager Ben Turner) time at Coventry. He’s had a great season last year. He’s a ball-playing centre-half and will be a key player in the backbone of how we play.”
Left wing-back Jones (22) joins from Scottish League One side Cove Rangers.
“I’m really excited to bring Jacob to Woking,” said Doyle. “I’ve worked with him before at Forest Green. He’s young, hungry and full of energy. He will add a lot to the squad.”
Central midfielder Beautyman (32) joins after his contract expired at Sutton United.
“Harry is a proven winner,” said Doyle. “He brings tons of experience and is a great addition to the side. He’s won promotion out of this league, he plays with intensity and we’re delighted to add such a quality player.”
Central midfielder Gorman (27) joins following the expiry of his contract at Barnet.
“Dale is a massive signing for us,” said Doyle. “He was one of our three main targets for the close season, and we’re well-chuffed to have gotten this over the line. He’s been promoted from this league and played in numerous play-off campaigns. He’s a great age for what we’re looking to do. He also adds character having served as club captain at Barnet during his time there.”
Right-sided defender Wynter (26) joins following his departure from Barnet.
“I’m delighted to make Ben our first signing for the upcoming season,” said Doyle. “He’s a winner, and he’s always been involved with teams in the top end of the table. Ben is a leader on and off the pitch, and – at 26 – we feel like we’re getting him as he heads into his best years.”
“I’ve had quite a few good conversations with the gaffer over the past few weeks about what his aims are for the club and myself personally so that made it a simple decision,” said Wynter upon signing for the Cards. “I think when the gaffer came in at the back end of last season he did really well and when I played here it was a really tough game, so we just want to continue that and keep improving.”
Defender Odusina (24) joins for an undisclosed fee from Bradford City following a successful loan spell last season. He made 19 appearances for the Cards following his arrival in September 2023.
“I’m absolutely delighted to have Timi back,” said Doyle. “At the end of the season, he was a massive part in us staying in the division. I’m pleased we were able to secure a permanent transfer and to have him as one of our own. Timi has great character, athleticism and is just a great guy.”