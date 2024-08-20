Bookings are open for a magical winter activity that promises fun for the entire family.
Guildford Castle will light up the town centre as a dazzling display of light installations in all colours of the rainbow create a spectacular wonderland.
Organised by Illuminate Guildford, Experience Guildford and Guildford Borough Council. The experience runs from Saturday, November 16 to Sunday, January 5 next year and will take around 20 to 30 minutes.
Organisers said: “We invite you to join us for a night of unrivalled experiences and memories that will stay with you forever.
“Come and explore the castle grounds and get lost in the beauty of the lights.
“As we count down the days to Illuminate, the excitement continues to grow. We can't wait to share the magic with you!”
To make the most of the evening, there are several restaurants, pubs, bars and other amenities to enjoy before or after your visit. Or you can grab a hot drink such as mulled wine or hot chocolate inside the trail, with marshmallow toasting to keep yourself nice and warm.
Organisers added: “The lights are carefully placed to create a sense of wonder and magic, and the effect is truly breathtaking.
“You'll feel transported to another world as you take in the sights and sounds of the Winter Light Trail.”
If you fancy a trip to see other locations, Luminate Light Trails also does a great variety of displays.
Locations include:
- Sandringham Estate, Norfolk
- Margam Country Park, Wales
- Shugborough Estate, Staffordshire
- Birmingham Botanical Gardens, West Midlands
- Coombe Abbey, Coventry
- Arley Hall, Cheshire
Ticket prices vary as it depends if the day is considered to be peak, off peak or super off peak.
A limited number of tickets are available, so book now to avoid disappointment! Book them online at: https://www.illuminateguildford.co.uk/