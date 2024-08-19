Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd is bringing the world stage premiere of a brand-new farcical comedy drama to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud this autumn.
Dial M For Mayhem comes from writer Margaret May Hobbs and director Michael Lunney, who were part of the hugely successful courtroom phenomenon The Verdict. Which toured the UK and Ireland to critical acclaim last year.
Set in 1991, it follows a group of travelling actors from south of the Scottish border as they conquer the stunning but unforgiving landscape of the Highlands and Islands village hall circuit to perform Frederick Knott’s classic 1950’s thriller Dial M For Murder.
The beautiful Scottish Highlands and its unpredictable weather is the backdrop to the performance. Complete with all the trials and tribulations you might (and might not) expect from a touring theatre company. The scene is gleefully set for backstage chaos and laugh-out loud hilarity of the play within the play!
Middle Ground have been touring quality drama since 1988, and the play is loosely inspired by their real experiences of touring the Highlands and Islands in the early 1990s.
Starring Alasdair Baker, Isabella Inchbald, Eliza Langland, Joey Lockhart, Luke Rhodri and Theo Woolford. Dial M for Mayhem plays at Yvonne Arnaud from Tuesday, October 8 to Saturday, October 12.
Tickets start from £29 with concessions from £13.
For more information or to book tickets, visit: Dial M For Mayhem | Yvonne Arnaud Theatre yvonne-arnaud.co.uk. Alternatively, contact the Box Office on 01483 44 00 00.