G Live's Summer Youth Project came to a rousing finale with its production of Peter Pan over three shows at the Guildford venue this month.
The project is an initiative that gives young people an opportunity to experience and participate in live theatre, both backstage and on stage, from auditions, through rehearsals and culminating in performances in the main auditorium.
Led by G Live’s creative learning department, 82 young people aged from eight to 18 participated in this year’s project.
Not only does the project enable young talent to showcase their skills on stage, but tickets also go on sale to the general public, enabling their age group to be inspired by live performance with the aim of encouraging them to participate in future projects.
More than 750 people came to see the swashbuckling adventure of Peter Pan over the three performances, and all the shows were met with a round of applause and a standing ovation.
“I thought the performance of Peter Pan was incredible and far exceeded my expectations,” said one member of the audience. “The quality of the cast, the set and the children’s voices made this a must-see show.
“It was action packed throughout and every single person should be extremely proud of their performance. We loved it!”
The 2024 Summer Youth Project saw over one hundred participant applications, one audition day, one company day, two weeks of rehearsals, 82 participants, three birthdays, three shows and one big Nana dog!
“The Summer Youth Project is an amazing opportunity and a magical journey that is worth a lifetime of memories,” said Eva, a happy participant in the 2024 project.
Anyone who wishes to be involved in the 2025 Summer Youth Project should keep an eye on G Live’s social media and website for the announcement of further details.