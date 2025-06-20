The Love Your Cervix campaign launch coincides with Cervical Screening Awareness Week (19–24 June) and targets those who are due or overdue for their first or second screening.
Through social media, radio, and advertising campaigns, along with resources for GP practices and community organisations, Love Your Cervix aims to dispel myths about cervical screening (also known as smear tests) and empower women to take control of their health by making an appointment for screening.
Mollie, 25, from Ashtead, Surrey, was invited for her first screening in February and is encouraging other women to book as soon as possible.
“I had my screening a few months ago and was worried it might be a bit painful, but it was completely fine – essentially just a swab. I would recommend other 25-year-olds get it done, as I have several friends who have had to have follow-up tests after their screening, so it’s definitely worth it.”
Dr Charlotte Canniff, Surrey GP and Joint Chief Medical Officer for NHS Surrey Heartlands, said: “Cervical screening takes about five minutes – five minutes that could potentially save your life. Having to attend any invasive medical procedure can feel frightening, and many of us will put it off for as long as possible.
“As a GP, I want to remind young women that although it may feel daunting to you, it is very routine for health practitioners, and you should never feel embarrassed. Just remember, the practitioner carrying out your screening will likely have had a screening herself – so she knows exactly how you feel!”
If you’ve been invited to attend your cervical screening, please book an appointment with your GP practice.
