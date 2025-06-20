Guildford Cathedral took fundraising to new heights on Saturday, June 14, as 27 brave souls – including the Bishop of Guildford – abseiled 160 feet down its tower to raise funds for the Cathedral and the Bishop of Guildford’s Communities Fund.
“I can’t pretend that abseiling from the Cathedral tower was anything other than terrifying, but it was wonderful to be cheered on by such a great bunch of people (including my fellow abseilers), and it was encouraging to raise money for two such worthy causes. The experience comes into the category of something I’m really glad I’ve done,” said Bishop Andrew.
Participants included Cathedral staff, bell ringers, congregation members and local residents, all of whom climbed the 249 spiral steps before roping up for the big drop. With stunning views over the Surrey Hills and expert support from Hatt Adventures, spirits were as high as the tower itself.
“It was a day full of joy, community spirit, and no small amount of bravery,” said Nicola Pratt, Head of Development at Guildford Cathedral. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part and supported this event. Thanks to their efforts, we’ve already raised £10,278, and we’re hopeful we can reach our £15,000 target.”
For some, it was their first abseil – for others, a bucket list tick. One participant said: “The way down was as thrilling as it was stunning.”
While feet dangled from dizzying heights, back on solid ground the Cathedral also hosted a wedding – just another reminder of the many ways it serves the community.
Still want to donate? Help the Cathedral hit its £15,000 goal here: https://guildfordcathedral.enthuse.com/cf/daring-descent
