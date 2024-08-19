A local friendship group is inviting residents across Woking to amp up their ‘frenergy’.
Concord Oddfellows is holding a special energy-boosting Friendship Month event. The non-profit group is made up of around 300 local members who are mostly older adults.
They said the event is being held to celebrate how good it feels to spend time in friendly company.
Branch Secretary Steph Hopes said: “When you spend time with people you like, or you share a common purpose, it lifts your mood.
“They don’t need to be best friends, just people you get on with. We benefit from receiving frenergy, but we can also radiate it.”
Friendship Month is the Oddfellows’ annual festival of friendship. The campaign, now in its 15th year, is held in September and encourages those looking to meet new people locally to give a community or social group a try.
The group will be hosting an open-invitation Friendship Month coffee morning at The Lightbox on Friday, September 6 at 11am - first hot drink is complimentary.
Friend to Oddfellows, psychologist Dr Veronica Lamarche said: “The energy boost we feel from spending time with friends is due in part to our thoughts and experiences being validated and understood.
“Even the smallest action can generate positive energy. Simply seeing someone do something nice for someone else, such as helping a stranger carry their shopping or serving a cup of tea, can provide a frenergy buzz.
“But it doesn’t have to be so obvious. Your presence alone brings positivity to the group because it contributes to the shared goal and connection by being at the event.”
To register an interest in attending one of the taster events, or to find out more about the group. Email [email protected] or call Steph on 07312 115323, or Laura on 07388 871260.