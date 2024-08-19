Calling all Bridgerton fans! Chertsey Museum will play host to a new exhibition celebrating historic fashion from the 19th century.
The exhibition titled ‘High Waists to Romantic Tastes, Regency Fashion 1800 - 1837’. Will run from Saturday, September 14 to Saturday, August 30 2025.
With pieces drawn from the cream of the nationally significant Olive Matthews Collection. The exhibition will showcase rare and important examples of men’s, women’s and children’s dress from the era.
The Museum said: “The Regency occupies a very special place in our imagination, particularly when it comes to fashion. It was a time of great elegance and innovation, which saw the appearance of daringly different dress styles.”
Iconic, simple and classically inspired garments and accessories from the early 1800s will be on show. As well as the more colourful and complex creations which appeared later in the period.
Long-standing favourites are revealed alongside items that have never been displayed before in what promises to be a stand-out exhibition.
Chertsey Museum’s Keeper of Costume, Grace Evans commented: “Who could not revel in the joy of displaying some of our most elegant garments from such an important period in fashion history.
“The Regency is one of my favourite eras, and I have thoroughly enjoyed selecting pieces for this important exhibition. You’ve seen the film and TV adaptations, now come and explore the real thing.”
The Olive Matthews Collection contains more than 6,000 men's, women's and children's fashionable clothes dating from 1600 to the present. Admission is free.