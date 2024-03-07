A taxi driver was left with multiple facial fractures after a “violent and seemingly unprovoked attack” at Heathrow Airport.
Following the incident the Metropolitan Police released CCTV images of two men wanted in connection with the assault. They are thought to have travelled to the airport on a bus from Woking and police believe that they likely have connections to the town.
The driver suffered serious fractures to his eye and nose in the attack at Terminal 5 on January 10, which occurred between 5.30am and 5.45am while the taxi driver was waiting in the arrivals hall.
He was approached by the two men who engaged in an apparently unprovoked argument with the victim. One of the men then punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.
Det Con Ben Benlounes said: "This was a violent and seemingly unprovoked attack, which has left the victim with very serious injuries to his face. We have made a number of enquiries to try to identify the men, and we're now releasing these images to see if anyone can help us with this. It was an awful attack on the victim and we're keen to do everything we can to identify the men involved and bring them to justice.
"If you have any idea about who these people could be, then I urge you to get in touch with us and let us know."
The first suspect was described as a white man with tanned skin, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and around 30-years-old, wearing black cargo trousers and a black quilted puffer jacket. The second suspect was described as a black man, around 5ft 11ins tall and was wearing black jeans, a black jacket and Nike trainers.
Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 1000114/24.