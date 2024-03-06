Surrey is to get new devolved powers and a cash injection from central government after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt signed off a new ‘County Deal’ in his Spring Budget today.
Following the announcement of the intention to pursue a deal at the Autumn Statement last year, Surrey County Council officials have been working with the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to agree the details of the deal.
That work has now been completed and Surrey’s County Deal confirmed by the Chancellor of the Exchequer as part of the government’s Spring Budget.
Once implemented, Surrey’s devolution framework agreement will see:
- the devolution of the Adult Education Budget and funding for Free Courses for Jobs;
- the integration of Local Enterprise Partnership functions;
- new land assembly and compulsory purchase power transferred to the Council; and
- the Council taking on strategic oversight for the delivery of future rounds of UKSPF.
The agreement also signals an intention for further devolution from central government to Surrey, with Surrey able to deepen their devolution arrangements over time, subject to Government agreement.
The Government will also continue to work with Surrey on important areas of public service reform and infrastructure investment, to support inclusive economic growth in towns, cities and rural areas whilst tackling climate change, on our journey to 2030.
Surrey County Council says the agreement of the deal will not require any structural reform of local government or unitarisation “of any form”, and crucially does not require there to be a Directly Elected Mayor (DEM).
The 12 councils (11 district and borough councils and the county council) retain their sovereignty, which aligns with the partnership work already taking place across the county.
Tim Oliver, Leader, Surrey County Council, said: “I have always been clear in my determination that the residents of Surrey will not be left behind, and this devolution deal with government is a step in the right direction in helping us achieve that ambition.
“Local government and our local communities are best placed to deliver what Surrey needs. I’m pleased that the government is recognising that, with hopefully further devolved powers to local government in due course.
“More control over things like local growth, skills and careers for our young people, lifelong learning provision, the climate agenda, local public transport, and housing, will enable the county council, and partners, to make positive change in Surrey.
“We look forward to working with the government, and with local partners like district and borough councils, businesses, and education providers, to maximise the opportunities this county deal presents for the benefit of all residents.
“This is a positive step in delivering more power to communities.”
Surrey Level 2 devolution framework agreement: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/surrey-level-2-devolution-framework-agreement